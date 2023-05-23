AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds launches three new Monitor Farms

Farming businesses in East Yorkshire, Norfolk and Nottinghamshire have been successful in applying to be new AHDB Monitor Farms for four years.

The levy board has announced the launch dates for its three new Monitor Farms, with local growers and agronomists invited to attend.

The three new farms - Beverley Monitor Farm, Norwich Monitor Farm and Bingham Monitor Farm - join 13 existing AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds Monitor Farms.

At the heart of the Monitor Farm programme is the demonstration of trials of new cropping or techniques in ‘real farm’ situations.

Ana Reynolds, AHDB head of engagement, Cereals & Oilseeds, said: “Due to the pace of change we’re experiencing in agriculture, there has never been a better time to get involved.

"With each farm hosting regular open meetings across the length and breadth of the UK, there’s a diverse array of expertise, farm types and systems represented.

“There really is something for everyone, and as a free programme centred on peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, the discussion and independent results can help shape the future of your farm, as part of the wider industry.”

Who are the three new Monitor Farms?

Free to attend, to view the full list of AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds Monitor Farm meetings, learn more and book your place, visit: Farm events and agricultural shows.

The three new Monitor Farms will be hosting their first open days throughout the summer:

• Beverley Monitor Farm - Hall Farm, Beverley, East Yorkshire – 31 May 2023

• Norwich Monitor Farm - Crown Point Estate, Norfolk, Norwich – 23 June 2023

• Bingham Monitor Farm - Manor Farm, Bingham, Nottinghamshire – 5 July 2023