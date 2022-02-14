AHDB challenges council's plans to ditch meat and dairy

AHDB has challenged Oxfordshire County Council's plans to ban meat and dairy from council events, as the move 'fails to reflect' the true impact of UK farming.

Oxfordshire County Council is seeking to move toward providing only plant-based food at future council meetings and events.

Vegan meals could also be made available on school lunch menus at least two days per week.

The controversial plans were passed in December as part of what the council says are efforts to tackle climate change.

In response, local farmers staged a protest outside County Hall in Oxford earlier this month, urging the council to drop the proposals.

Now the AHDB has sent a letter to councillor Liz Leffman, who is leader of the local authority, saying the move "fails to reflect the impact of livestock production here in the UK."

For example, the carbon footprint of milk produced in the UK is nearly a third lower than the global average, the levy organisation points out.

Tim Rycroft, AHDB chief executive, said: "The UN’s FAO report from 2013 is commonly cited by organisations including governments and the media, with a global figure for emissions from livestock of 14.5%.

"However, the most accurate figure for the UK, in line with the Paris Accord, is 6 percent."

Mr Rycroft said British farmers are 'committed to doing their bit' in helping to cut the UK's carbon emissions, such as the 'net zero by 2050' goal.

And the majority - 65% - of UK agricultural land is grassland and meadows, he explained to the council, meaning farmers are unable to support food crops but ideal for grazing animals.

"The way farmers use this land for grazing livestock means they can produce good-quality nutritious food while also maintaining the land for nature," the letter explained.

"Our We Eat Balanced campaign also highlights the role meat and dairy can play. They both contain vitamin B12, an essential nutrient not naturally present in foods of plant origin."

Mr Rycroft added: "We understand the council’s cabinet will be meeting to consider the measures for approval on 15 March and hope they will consider the points we have raised."