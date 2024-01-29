AHDB complains to BBC over Chris Packham's 'propaganda' accusation

AHDB has pushed back against an accusation made by Chris Packham that the levy board's marketing campaigns are 'dangerous propaganda'.

The new year saw the launch of AHDB's meat and dairy marketing campaign Let's Eat Balanced, and with it came accusations posted on X, formerly Twitter, from the wildlife expert.

On 19 January, Mr Packham posted on the social media platform that AHDB's campaigns were "dangerous propaganda" that "goes against all scientific advice".

The BBC presenter tagged actor Richard Ayoade, who lends his voice to the latest TV ads, claiming he'd been 'conned' by "this cynical and dangerous propaganda [which] is harmful beyond your worst nightmare".

Hello @RichardAyoade . You are funny . But this isn’t . You’ve been conned - this cynical & dangerous propaganda is harmful beyond your worst nightmare @DefraGovUK @TheAHDB & goes against all scientific advice . You might want to pull the plug on it https://t.co/edQx6VEGwX — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) January 19, 2024

AHDB, which calls itself an organisation which is 'fundamentally evidence based', pushed back, saying the allegation was 'hard to ignore'.

It said it had made a formal complaint to the BBC, as an employee of a public corporation "slandering the work of another public body [is] completely unacceptable".

A statement by AHDB said: "It goes against the BBC’s purpose to remain impartial. However, previous complaints about the presenter have been ineffective."

The levy organisation said all claims made within the Let's Eat Balanced campaign "go through stringent checks" by AHDB experts as well as the the Advertising Standards Authority.

AHDB added that such checks ensured 'upmost accuracy and correctness'. "We play by the rules", the statement explained.

"Despite this, defamations against AHDB as the 'meat industry body' are not uncommon from those who are anti-meat or dairy," the organisation went on to say.

"As a non-departmental public body, adhering to the evidence, governing guidelines and AHDB’s own legislative stature is paramount in retaining its integrity.

"In response, AHDB has highlighted its dedication to being evidence based, the failure by many to recognise the value of livestock in producing plant-based foods sustainability and invited Packham on farm. Our door is always open."

AHDB added: "Let's Eat Balanced is a highly effective campaign which informs consumers of the health, production standards and environmental credentials of British beef, lamb and dairy.

"Its messaging and claims are formed from best evidence and having best impact on consumer attitudes."