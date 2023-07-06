AHDB extends this year's planting and variety survey for entries

AHDB's planting and variety survey, which provides the earliest view of the planted area for the upcoming harvest in the UK, has been extended for entries.

Growers are being urged to complete the survey, which will estimate the area of cereals and oilseed rape intended for harvest in 2023.

The annual survey, which now closes on 21 July for entries, aims to assess the varietal composition of wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape crops in the UK.

Results will allow the industry to accurately quantify domestic production, at a time when food security is more important than ever.

The information can also be used to shape the domestic market and trade and assist levy payers in their marketing decisions.

It will detail regional differences of cropping across the UK, which will help inform crop development and focus the genetic development for future seasons.

David Bell, AHDB cereals and oilseeds sector council member and Scottish farmer, said the survey was a vital barometer for the whole supply chain looking ahead to the harvest.

“Although it may seem that it’s not going to massively impact you or your farm decisions, knowing the future supply of grain in the UK is hugely important in giving our overseas customers and buyers of our grain knowledge of the UK situation.

"Not only are we talking about raw grains, but also the crop outlooks for spring barley for instance, so that international malt buyers are aware of how the UK crop is shaping up.

“Although a cliché, this year is more vital than ever. A volatile economic climate, input costs growing all the time and the conflict in Ukraine means your help and input will make a real difference.”

Growers have to provide the area harvested in 2022 and the intended harvest area for 2023, together with the variety, for each crop listed.