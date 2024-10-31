AHDB issues lungworm in cattle alert amid 'ideal' conditions

Farmers are being urged to monitor and take immediate action upon hearing cattle cough to prevent fatalities from lungworm.

The wet summer and mild temperatures this year have been ideal for lungworm, according to new guidance by AHDB.

Outbreaks of the disease are estimated to cost farmers approximately £50–100 per animal.

The levy organisation says that outbreaks of lungworm can be severe and difficult to predict, with pasture contamination going from low to high rapidly.

Getting a diagnosis to rule out other causes should be a priority, but treating early, where the vet has a strong suspicion that it is lungworm, is 'prudent'.

Usually, those animals at greatest risk of disease will be calves in their first grazing season, but AHDB says that older animals can still become infected since immunity can decrease with a lack of exposure.

Clinical signs to look out for include coughing in the group and rapid or difficulty breathing, particularly after exercise.

Head extended with tongue sticking out and frothy saliva is another symptom to look out for, the guidance explains.

"As some of these clinical signs are similar to those of bluetongue, it is particularly important this year to seek advice from your vet to ensure the correct diagnosis," AHDB says.

"Speak to your vet about the best treatment options. In some cases, they may need to prescribe anti-inflammatories and/or antibiotics as affected animals are at risk of secondary bacterial infections.

"If your livestock are affected by lungworm this year, devising a control plan with your vet before the next grazing season will be invaluable."