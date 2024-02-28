AHDB meat and dairy campaign wins Marketing Campaign of Year

The AHDB has won a Marketing Campaign of the Year award for its Eat Like a Lioness campaign, which urged young women to eat a balanced diet consisting of meat and dairy.

The levy board's campaign, which featured former England footballer Anita Asante, has won the award from the Trade Association Forum (TAF).

Ms Asante was transformed into a lioness for the striking images that accompanied it, which highlighted the nutritional benefits of red meat and dairy including iron and vitamin B12.

Former England team nutritionist James Morehen also contributed, promoting the science of good nutrition to try and combat the incorrect and mixed messaging teenage girls often receive when it comes to food.

Eat like a Lioness, which launched last July, featured on BBC, TalkSport, and Sky Sports News, and generated 3.5 million impressions on social media.

Emily Wallace, chief executive of the Trade Association Forum, and one of the head judges on the panel, said the campaign was a 'standout winner'

"The judges were impressed by both the creativity of the campaign and its impact - 52 pieces of media coverage reaching over 45 million people across all channels.”

Domestic and International Marketing director at AHDB, Liam Byrne said: “I’d like to thank Anita and James, and the AHDB marketing team for their hard work on getting this important message out.

“The aim of the campaign was to educate teenage girls, coaches, and parents about the role meat and dairy can play in a healthy, balanced diet.

“The campaign’s success has been fantastic and it’s wonderful to get this recognition from the Trade Association."

A British pork marketing campaign by AHDB returned last month after it previously increased consumers' purchasing intentions.

The Feed Your Family for Less with British Pork marketing campaign returned on 29 January, building on the success of its previous autumn run.