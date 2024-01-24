AHDB's British pork marketing campaign to return to TV screens

A British pork marketing campaign by AHDB will return next week after successfully increasing consumers' purchasing intentions.

The Feed Your Family for Less with British Pork marketing campaign returns on 29 January, building on the success of its previous autumn run.

Consumer research showed the previous campaign drove purchase intent for pork up by 3% compared to the period preceding the initiative, the highest since 2021.

The campaign reached over 20.6 million adults with messages promoting the taste, affordability and versatility of pork.

Research also indicated the adverts resonated strongly, with 3% more consumers stating that they perceive pork as good value, and more interested in trying new recipes with pork.

While the campaign returns on 29 January, the £1m TV-led campaign will hit screens from 1 February, airing on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky, alongside popular on-demand shows and YouTube.

AHDB said the campaign will continue to encourage consumers to see pork as a budget-friendly and tasty meal option but with an additional focus on health.

Eight supermarket chains from today (24 January) are also supporting the campaign, where recipe ideas will be available via QR codes on product packages.

Carrie McDermid, head of domestic marketing at AHDB, said the campaigns aims to position British pork as tasty, lean, affordable and an easy meal solution.

“We are building on our successful autumn campaign results, which recorded a shift in positive attitudes towards pork," she said.

“We continue to be active on social media all year-round, with our 'Meet the Farmer' series also conveying messages about sustainability, the environment, animal welfare, and British farming standards.

"Farmers like Rob McGregor from Norfolk and Sam Ward from the Lincolnshire Pork Company will be featured, highlighting innovative and sustainable farming practices.”

It comes as AHDB is currently airing TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy to the general public as part of its Let's Eat Balanced campaign.

The theme for the January 2024 campaign is 'THIS and THAT', encouraging consumers to adopt 'a sustainable, healthy and nutritiously balanced diet'.

The adverts, which launched on 1 January, are highlighting that beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of protein and vitamin B12 which helps to reduce tiredness.