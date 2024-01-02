AHDB rolls out TV adverts showcasing benefits of British meat and dairy

New TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy to the general public are currently airing as part of a new year campaign by AHDB.

Last month, the levy board announced its new Let's Eat Balanced campaign, with adverts highlighting the benefits of consuming British-produced meat and dairy.

The theme for the January 2024 campaign is 'THIS and THAT', encouraging consumers to adopt 'a sustainable, healthy and nutritiously balanced diet'.

The adverts, which launched on 1 January, are highlighting that beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of protein and vitamin B12 which helps to reduce tiredness.

The messaging showcases how 'THIS' rain and grass produces 'THAT' delicious beef, lamb, milk and cheese, which provides 'THIS' vitamin B12 which helps with 'THAT' fatigue.

Lending his distinctive voice to the cinema and television advert is comedian, actor and broadcaster, Richard Ayoade.

The three new 30 and 10-second TV adverts are appearing on mainstream TV channels, the cinema and video-on-demand platforms.

Additionally, they are appearing in national newspapers and magazines, in-store and online at eight major retailers, and across various social media channels.

The Let’s Eat Balanced campaign is building upon the success of AHDB's previous We Eat Balanced campaign, which champions British beef, lamb, and dairy.

The change in brand name follows consumer research that revealed Let's Eat Balanced to be a more direct call to action, resonating better with consumers.

Carrie McDermid, head of domestic marketing at AHDB, welcomed the roll out of the new adverts.

“The Let's Eat Balanced campaign signifies AHDB's commitment to inspire consumers about the exceptional taste and quality of British beef, lamb and dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

"THIS and THAT reminds us that balance is key and illustrates the important role of meat and dairy in a well-rounded diet."

Colin Bateman, AHDB beef sector council chair, added: “The campaign does not just deliver vital information to consumers about maintaining a nutritious and tasty diet; it also highlights the efforts of farmers dedicated to welfare and sustainable food production.”

It comes as Welsh beef producers are at the heart of a new advertising campaign by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales' (HCC), which have been designed to celebrate farmers' expertise.

The new Welsh beef campaign features a series of advertising across digital, radio and TV, including sponsorship of S4C’s new year programming.