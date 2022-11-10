AHDB publishes five-year plans for how levy will be invested

Plans for AHDB's Beef & Lamb, Cereals & Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork sectors have been published as part of a pledge to outline how the levy will be invested over the next five years.

The new plans are the culmination of the responses provided to the sector councils through AHDB’s recent 'Shape the Future' campaign.

Launched earlier this year, it gave farmers and growers the chance to say what work should be carried out by the organisation on their behalf.

Sector councils have since been meeting during the summer and autumn to make funding decisions based on that feedback.

Beef & Lamb

The Beef & Lamb sector council has refocused activities around three themes:

• Exports (market access, trade shows, international marketing)

• Marketing (We Eat Balanced, education)

• Insight & Evidence (market intelligence, animal health and welfare, environment, genetics)

Cereals & Oilseeds

For Cereals & Oilseeds, work in the following areas will be the sector’s priorities:

• Trusted variety and product testing, including a major review of recommended lists

• Independent, practical research and market intelligence, including a need to re-engage farmers in research decisions made by AHDB

• Work across the supply chain, for example the current ongoing work to investigate the potential benefits of introducing a Digital Grain Passport

Dairy

Dairy will now refocus activities around three themes:

• Promoting the sectors reputation at home and abroad (consumer advertising, consumer education, reputational defence, exports)

• Practical support for farmers

• Data and Evidence to underpin Dairy’s reputation (centred on animal health and welfare, environment and genetics/genomics)

Pork

For Pork, AHDB’s work will be prioritised on the following:

• Exports, with a focus on identifying lucrative markets and optimising access for all cuts

• Marketing, with the aim of inspiring shoppers to choose pork for both home cooking and eating out

• Reputation, including vital aspects of AHDB’s work on: Education; Animal health and welfare; The environment; Data and evidence.

AHDB’s CEO Tim Rycroft said the plans were an important milestone in AHDB's progress towards "delivering our promise to put levy payers at the heart of all we do".

“The outcome of the last few months allows us to have a strong understanding of what our farmers and processors believe will benefit them most in terms of the work we do," he said.

“The decisions that have been taken by our sector councils also take into consideration added financial pressures faced by all four sectors, in this difficult economic climate."