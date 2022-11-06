AHDB's Pig Health Scheme to end amid levy income drop

AHDB's Pig Health Scheme (PHS) will come to an end as the organisation anticipates a reduction in the pork levy income.

Funding for the scheme, which feeds back pig health data collected at selected abattoirs to producers, will end in the new year.

It helps farmers asses the current health status of herds, monitor the effects of management changes and inform decisions around disease control.

The announcement to end the initiative follows AHDB's Shape the Future vote, with all of the levy organisation's projects, tools and services under sharp review.

A drop in available pork sector funds from about £10m in the current year to £8m in 2023/24 has been forecast, due mainly to a decline in pig numbers.

"In the case of the Pig Health Scheme, this unfortunately means that AHDB is unable to fund the scheme beyond 2022," a spokesperson for AHDB said.

"We appreciate that this news may be disappointing for producers and the wider industry. If you wish to provide feedback, please contact us via PHS@ahdb.org.uk."

The National Pig Association (NPA) responded by saying it was 'disappointed' as the scheme had been 'really useful' for pig producers.

"However, we understand the decision, given the need for AHDB to prioritise how it spends the reduced pig levy," said NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson.

“The Food Standard Agency’s Collection and Communication of Inspection Results (CCIR) initiative does feed back data to producers so we now need to look at how this can provide maximum benefit to our members.”