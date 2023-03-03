AHDB's Pig Health Scheme to end in May

AHDB's Pig Health Scheme (PHS) will come to an end in May as the organisation anticipates a reduction in the pork levy income.

The pig sector scheme feeds back animal health data collected at selected abattoirs, which is then fed to producers.

It helps farmers asses the current health status of herds, monitor the effects of management changes and inform decisions around disease control.

However, AHDB's announcement that PHS will end in May follows its Shape the Future vote.

As part of this, all of the levy organisation's projects, tools and services came under sharp review.

A drop in available pork sector funds from about £10m in the current year to £8m in 2023/24 has been forecast, due mainly to a decline in pig numbers.

"In the case of the Pig Health Scheme, this unfortunately means that AHDB is unable to fund the scheme beyond 2022," a spokesperson for AHDB said.

"We appreciate that this news may be disappointing for producers and the wider industry. If you wish to provide feedback, please contact us via PHS@ahdb.org.uk."

The National Pig Association (NPA) responded by saying it was 'disappointed' as the scheme had been 'really useful' for pig producers.

"However, we understand the decision, given the need for AHDB to prioritise how it spends the reduced pig levy," said NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson.

“The Food Standard Agency’s Collection and Communication of Inspection Results (CCIR) initiative does feed back data to producers so we now need to look at how this can provide maximum benefit to our members."