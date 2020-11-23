AHDB searches for new farm to join Strategic Cereal network

An arable farmer or enterprise located in either the north or south of England is needed to host AHDB's next Strategic Cereal Farm.

The farm network, which is funded by the levy organisation, tests new research and innovations, and shares them with other farmers.

Strategic Cereal Farms also host a structured combination of short and long-term field and farm-scale demonstrations.

AHDB currently has three Strategic Cereal Farms located near Stowmarket, Leamington Spa and Fife.

The new farm must be located in one of the following counties: Yorkshire, Lancashire, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Hampshire or Oxfordshire.

Brian Barker, Strategic Cereal Farm East host, said farms that take part in the initiative are supported by AHDB and the wider research community.

“To host an AHDB Strategic Cereal Farm is a fantastic opportunity to push your farming system to new limits," he added.

"You will be supported to challenge your approach and try new ideas to overcome challenges such as meeting net-zero, ELMs and producing more by applying less."

Strategic Cereal Farms run for six years and usually host one or two on-farm meetings a year.

They take part in communications activities throughout the year, sharing the development of their on-farm demonstrations.

Richard Meredith, AHDB head of arable knowledge exchange said: “There is very little doubt that we are facing a period of unprecedented change for our industry.

"There will be challenges ahead and this is a time for growers to strive for excellence. We are continually proud about the impact that AHDB Strategic Cereal Farms have had to help growers to achieve this."