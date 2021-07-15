AHDB secures £3.9m to help farmers navigate loss of BPS

AHDB has secured £3.9m of funding to help farmers navigate the fallout of the loss of direct payments and help future proof their businesses.

The levy board is one of 19 organisations who have gained government funding to support producers who are in receipt of BPS payments.

The Future Farming Resilience Fund was developed to provide support to farmers to help them navigate the agricultural transition, opening in August.

AHDBs support service will use a new farm business review tool to help around 4,000 grazing livestock producers and cereal and oilseed growers in England.

The tool is aimed at providing an understanding of the implications of direct payments disappearing and what they can do to replace that lost income.

It will help farmers identify how, where and when they may need to adapt their business model, access support to address these changes and help them to become more resilient.

The service will be coordinated nationally by AHDB and delivered via a network of local agricultural advisers and consultants working directly with farmers.

Further one-to-one support will be given to around 600 of those participating on a first come, first served basis, AHDB explained.

Steve Dunkley, AHDB Head of Business said: “We are delighted to have secured funding to help farmers who are affected by the phasing out of direct payments work towards securing a prosperous future for their business.

“Our research has shown that 76% of beef and sheep farmers and 67% of cereal growers are not planning on making changes in the face of current policy changes or are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

"This funding will enable us to help 4,000 farmers and growers take a proactive approach to the biggest policy shift that they will face in their careers."

He said AHDB was particularly keen to work with those businesses that were more reliant on direct payments and more likely to be impacted by the loss of subsidies.

"We can help them assess the potential impact of the changes, work out how to address the challenges and put in place a succession plan for the future," Mr Dunkley added.