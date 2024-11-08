AHDB seeks two levy payers for new cereals and oilseeds committee

The AHDB is searching for two levy payers to join the research and knowledge exchange committee to help strengthen its ability to answer questions raised by farmers.

Established earlier this year, the knowledge exchange (R&KE) committee identifies and develops independent activities that meet levy payer needs.

It aims to ensure that projects are scientifically valid, advance knowledge, are relevant to farmers and growers, and offer a sufficient return on investment.

It comes as the AHDB changed how it commissions work to give farmers a greater say in how it invests in R&KE activities.

A consultation was launched in 2022, which led to the development of the five-year sector plan, several project reviews and the establishment of an R&KE committee to commission activities.

Now the AHDB is asking levy payers and other stakeholders to apply for one of two roles on the committee to help the organisation's ability to answer questions.

The most frequently cited questions currently relate to crop protection, crop diversification and crop nutrition, the AHDB explained.

Ana Reynolds, who was recently appointed to oversee R&KE activities at AHDB, said the organisation must have a 'laser focus' on levy payers.

"The new R&KE approach ensures our work is levy-payer led. The R&KE committee will focus our limited resources to address the most pressing challenges that face growers of cereals and oilseeds.

"A good stock of ideas for R&KE investment is essential for the approach to work, so we have made it easy for levy payers to submit ideas 24/7, via the letterbox on our website or talking with staff.”

What projects are in the pipeline?

The R&KE committee has already secured over £300,000 for research from the sector council for investment in the current financial year.

The initial activity, which includes several multi-year projects, covers:

• Assessment of young plant resistance to yellow rust in winter wheat

• Monitoring cabbage stem flea beetle in winter oilseed rape

• Updating guidance on cover crops

• Development of evidence-based cover crop case studies (cover crop champions)

• Updating ergot management guidelines

• Biopesticide efficacy trials in winter wheat

• Assessment of key crop physiology traits in cereals (including vigour)

• Understanding fusarium mycotoxin risk in winter and spring oat varieties

• Improving BYDV management tools for winter cereals