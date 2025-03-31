AHDB survey opens to offer first insight into upcoming UK harvest

AHDB's planting and variety survey, which provides the earliest view of the planted area for the upcoming harvest in the UK, will soon open for this year's entries.

Growers are being encouraged to complete the survey, which will estimate the area of cereals and oilseed rape intended for the 2025 harvest.

The levy organisation's annual survey evaluates the varietal composition of wheat, barley, oats, and oilseed rape across the UK.

Results aim to help the industry accurately measure domestic production, a crucial factor in ensuring British food security.

Additionally, the data can influence the domestic market and trade while supporting farmers and growers in their marketing decisions.

The survey will also highlight regional cropping differences, aiding crop development and guiding genetic improvements for future seasons.

Launching for responses on 7 April and closing on 16 May, results will be presented at the Cereals Event, taking place this year on 11-12 June.

Millie Askew, AHDB lead analyst, has urged farmers and growers to respond, saying that it was vital for their businesses to plan for the next year.

She said: "Knowing more about our domestic market, such as the regional supply of cereal and oilseed rape crops, can help marketing decisions.

"By working together, we can produce accurate and reliable data to quantify domestic production.

“However, the success of the survey depends on the voluntary support of those who are willing to take part," she explained.

"We are grateful to everyone who filled in a form last year, whether online or by post, and we look forward to receiving even more responses in 2025.”