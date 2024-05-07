AHDB to recruit new sector council members for three year paid terms

AHDB is seeking to appoint new sector council members across Beef and Lamb, Cereals and Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork, with the paid roles lasting three years.

Those with experience in the sectors are being sought by the levy organisation, with applications closing on 9 June.

Appointments are for three-year terms from November 2024, with the salary range over £250 per day.

The role also requires a commitment of up to two days per month per year, including attendance at sector council meetings.

The AHDB said Sector Council members played "a crucial role" in deciding what work should be commissioned for their sector.

Members also ensure there is effective engagement between levy payers and the AHDB.

Positions are available in the Beef and Lamb, Cereals and Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork sectors with members required to abide by the AHDB Code of Conduct for Board and Committee members.

Responsibilities include attending Sector Council meetings, around four per year, and contributing to debates and discussions to agree five-year Strategic Sector priorities for levy payers to vote on.

New members will also be expected to contribute to debates and discussions in deciding the proposed activities and programmes which will be funded, taking into account the results of levy payers voting.

More information about the roles can be found on AHDB's website.