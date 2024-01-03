AHDB transfers horticulture royalties to industry as part of wind-down

AHDB will transfer royalties arising from the commercialisation of two levy-funded research projects back to the horticultural sector.

The move is part of the disposal of assets for the wind down of all AHDB Horticulture activities after growers agreed to abolish the statutory levy in 2021.

Defra ministers have agreed with the AHDB board’s recommendation to re-assign the royalties to appropriate horticultural grower associations.

This is in line with the horticulture sub-sector where the original levy-funded research investments came from.

As a member of the former East Malling Strawberry Breeding Club, AHDB Horticulture had been receiving a share in some of the released strawberry varieties, paying annual royalties to AHDB of around £85,000 in six years up to 2021.

These royalties have now been transferred to British Berry Growers (BBG), the levy board confirmed today.

AHDB Horticulture was also a 25% royalty partner with Lancaster University on Jasmonic Acid, paying annual royalties of around £40,000.

This has been transferred to the British Protected Ornamental Association (BPOA).

The wind-down process was instigated following the result of a ballot of horticulture levy payers in May 2021

The 'No' vote against the continuation of a levy was 66.4 percent versus the 'Yes' vote of 33.6 percent.

The overall voter turnout was 64 percent, with 1,196 eligible votes cast.