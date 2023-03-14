AHDB urges The Lancet to retract 'unclear' meat health risk claims

The AHDB has formally asked The Lancet to remove 'unclear' data which links red meat consumption with cancers and other diseases.

In an open letter to the medical journal, the levy board has formally requested the retraction of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019.

The controversial report stated that eating even a few mouthfuls of red meat weekly was bad for human health.

However, the AHDB, along with numerous academics and nutritionists, say that red meat can have a role in a healthy balanced diet, as it naturally contains vitamin B12, which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Since its publication, The Lancet has been frequently criticised over whether this claim was scrutinised by peers and conducted in line with appropriate procedures to ensure its accuracy.

The AHDB said it was "very much unclear" over whether the data underwent independent scrutiny.

The levy organisation said it also had concerns over whether The Lancet's new evidence review process was carried out in accordance with relevant intellectual protocols.

Of significant concern is that the authors of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 published another study, independent of The Lancet, in late 2022 which found "weak evidence of association between unprocessed red meat consumption and colorectal cancer, breast cancer, type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease."

This report added that there was "no evidence of an association between unprocessed red meat and ischemic stroke or haemorrhagic stroke.”

Despite this, the Global Burden of Disease 2019 continues to be used to support claims that red meat consumption is a cause of higher health risks.

The Global Burden of Disease is an influential dataset, used by policy makers all over the world to shape dietary and health guidelines.

It has been referenced in 1,000 scientific papers and up to 50 policy documents globally, including the National Food Strategy.

It is reviewed every two years, and it’s methodologies and review criteria constantly evolve to ensure continued improvement and accuracy.

However, between 2017 and 2019, the authors developed and implemented new review analysis, which the AHDB said was "in isolation of competent scientific practice and international protocols".

AHDB’s chief executive, Tim Rycroft said: “It is imperative that this science follows due process and critical review to ensure the greatest accuracy and, not least, legitimacy.

“As an evidence-based organisation, we are particularly concerned about the lack of transparency around how this data has been analysed and the way in which the new evidence review criteria has been determined.

"Therefore, on behalf of our levy payers, we will continue to push for transparency on this, to ensure the health impacts of red meat consumption are accurately depicted in science, policy and indeed society."