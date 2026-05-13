AI and volatility set to reshape global agriculture trading, analysis warns

AI and data-driven trading models are set to transform global agricultural markets, with firms failing to adapt at risk of falling behind, according to new analysis.

Consultancy McKinsey & Company warned that increasingly volatile commodity markets — driven by weather extremes, geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies and price instability — were making traditional agriculture trading models less effective.

McKinsey’s report, How agility and AI could rewire agriculture trading, said merchants and processors would need to improve both decision-making speed and analytical capability to remain competitive in rapidly changing global markets.

The analysis found that growing complexity across agricultural supply chains was making it increasingly difficult for traders to anticipate shifts in supply, demand and trade flows.

McKinsey warned companies that fail to invest in AI-powered analytics and more agile operating structures risk becoming “structurally disadvantaged” as digitally advanced competitors move to close traditional information gaps.

The report identified several areas where agricultural traders and processors may need to rethink their operations.

One major challenge highlighted was the tendency for businesses to optimise decisions regionally rather than across integrated global supply chains.

McKinsey said disconnected operating structures and inconsistent decision-making processes could create inefficiencies and slow responses to market disruption.

The consultancy said shorter and more frequent planning cycles could help firms react more quickly to rapidly changing market conditions.

Improving data quality and transparency was also identified as a critical issue across trading organisations.

McKinsey said poor-quality data and limited visibility over profit and loss performance often slowed decision-making and increased operational friction between trading teams.

The report argued businesses should invest in flexible analytics tools capable of adapting quickly to evolving market conditions and integrating predictive models across wider trading operations.

According to the analysis, firms already investing heavily in predictive analytics and value chain optimisation were seeing significant financial gains.

McKinsey said leading commodity traders had improved profitability by between 200 and 500 basis points through advanced analytics and operational improvements.

The consultancy also forecast major productivity gains from the adoption of agentic AI — systems capable of autonomously handling routine trading and administrative tasks such as trade booking, reconciliation and settlement.

It said these technologies could improve productivity by between 30% and 60% over the next two to four years.

The warning comes as global grain and commodity markets continue to react to climate disruption, geopolitical instability and shifting international trade flows.

Avinash Goyal, Senior Partner at McKinsey, said agriculture trading was increasingly being reshaped by “global forces and algorithmic price discovery”.

“Traders and processors with agile, analytics driven organizations could define the next competitive frontier,” he said.

Xavier Veillard, Partner at McKinsey, said the pace of change across agricultural markets was accelerating rapidly.

“The next edge won’t come from more dashboards—it will come from reimagined workflows, powered by AI agents that interface with predictive and optimization models,” he said.

However, the report acknowledged that adopting advanced AI systems and digital infrastructure may prove more challenging for smaller trading businesses facing cost and resource constraints.

The findings underline how rapidly AI and advanced analytics are becoming central to competitiveness across global agricultural commodity markets.