Aldi reaches 100% cage-free egg commitment ahead of time

Aldi has today announced that it has reached its commitment to sell 100% cage-free eggs more than a year ahead of schedule.

The retailer said it had been working with its suppliers to move to higher hen welfare, with all its UK stores now only selling cage-free eggs.

All eggs sold on its shelves are also British Lion Code approved, the retailer confirmed, adding it now sells more British free-range eggs than its competitors.

Dozens of the UK's supermarkets and food businesses have pledged to reach cage-free egg status by 2025.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said improving animal welfare was 'incredibly important' for the supermarket.

She said the business had invested more than £50m into UK egg farming and producers over the past two years.

"By working with our suppliers we have been able to hit our 100% cage-free target more than a year early," Ms Ashfield said.

“Our British suppliers are at the heart of our business and without them Aldi wouldn’t be where it is today and we are proud to work with so many UK egg farmers.”

Discounter rival Lidl has also pledged to sell 100 percent free range eggs by the end of 2024.

In the UK, all major retailers have committed to abandoning eggs from cages by 2025, with many leading food manufacturers, including Nestle, also making the pledge.