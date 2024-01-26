Aldi unveils 'buy British' section on website after campaign push by MPs

Aldi has added a 'buy British' section to its website in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses, becoming the second retailer to do so.

The discounter announced the move today (26 January) following a campaign by MPs and the farming industry for retailers to support UK producers more.

Aldi's new 'Best of British' webpage includes a selection of groceries, ranging from meat to dairy products and everyday essentials.

The UK's fourth largest supermarket chain works with around 5,000 British suppliers.

It becomes the second retailer to add such a page following Morrisons, which announced a similar move in December.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our Best of British webpage aims to give our customers the chance to navigate British products more easily whilst supporting the thousands of local suppliers that we work with.

“We are proud to champion so many British suppliers and they are at the heart of our success, allowing us to offer our customers great British quality at the best possible prices.”

It follows an open letter to supermarkets, signed by over 120 cross-party MPs, which called for an online filter signposting shoppers to UK-grown produce.

Minette Batters, the president of the NFU which also backed the call, said she hoped the move by Aldi and Morrisons would "pave the way for other supermarkets to follow suit”.

She said: “We have been asking retailers to commit to signposting British produce for a number of years, so it’s great to see MPs and their constituents getting behind the idea of a ‘buy British tab’ online.

“We know from our own independent survey that 86% of the public want to buy more British food, but it is often tricky to determine what products are produced in the UK and this simple change would help shoppers do that.

