All English farmers now eligible for free TB advice

All farmers in England can now access free TB advice regardless of their risk status following the awarding of a new contract.

Defra has granted the TB Advisory Service (TBAS) successor contract to Farmcare Solutions, which is an entirely vet-led team.

It introduces some fundamental changes to TBAS, including being available to any farm in England that keeps livestock susceptible to TB, not just those in high risk and edge areas.

The new contract is also available to keepers of not just cattle but farmed sheep, pigs, deer and camelids.

There has also been an increase in the number of free visits. Now an initial visit will be carried out by a veterinary surgeon and a second follow up visit six months later, both are free to the farmer.

Previously, an independent non-veterinary TBAS advisor and a private veterinary surgeon would carry out just one visit.

Finally, all farmers who have already accessed the service will be eligible for the new funding.

The changes mean even more farmers can receive the tools and know-how to assess what can be controlled on-farm to reduce the risk and length of a TB breakdown.

Sarah Tomlinson, technical director at TBAS said: “The expansion to TBAS means we can help farmers do everything within their power to prevent the spread of TB into previously unaffected locations.

“At VetPartners we witness the devastation caused by TB first-hand, both for farm businesses and the mental health of people affected by an outbreak.

"This is why it’s crucial for farmers to get independent veterinary advice, bespoke to their farm, free of charge.”

TBAS offers advice on how to stop infected livestock coming on-farm, reduce the risk from other livestock, minimise infection from manure and restrict contact between badgers and livestock by managing access to feed and water.

To use the service, farmers should get in touch with TBAS directly by calling 01306 779410 or emailing info@tbas.org.uk.