Almost 70 piglets stolen from Hampshire farm

Police have raised fears over the health of the piglets following the theft (Stock photo)

Thieves have stolen almost 70 piglets from a Hampshire farm leading police to warn that the animals could die if they are not rescued soon.

The six-week old piglets were stolen from a farm at Damerham, near Fordingbridge, anytime between 20 May and 28 May.

The stolen animals - totalling 67 - have the reference number HB0789 tattooed on them.

"The 67 piglets were being kept in their family groups, which is important for pigs as they are social animals," a spokesperson said.

"Moving them to a different location could expose them to dangerous bugs and cause unnecessary stress which may lead to premature death.

"Have you noticed any new piglets at a smallholding or similar location recently?"

The force said the farmer who owns the piglets was 'extremely concerned' over their health and welfare.

"Anyone with information can call Hampshire police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44200190321," Hampshire Police said.

"Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or email countrywatch@hampshire.pnn.police.uk."

It is not the first time the farm has been targeted by thieves. In August 2016, 14 Landrace Duroc cross pigs were stolen overnight.

Elsewhere, livestock rustlers recently stole a flock of 120 sheep from a farm in Cornwall.

The incident took place on 15 May from a farm near to Beals Mills, Callington, Devon and Cornwall Police said.