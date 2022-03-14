Almost nine in 10 Brits break Countryside Code without realising

Almost nine in 10 Brits are breaking the Countryside Code when they go out walking, but the vast majority are doing so without realising, a new report has revealed.

A survey of 2,000 walkers explored their knowledge of the Countryside Code, and what they do to protect the natural and farmed landscape.

The most common way that people breach the Code, which advises people on how to enjoy the countryside responsibly, is by going through an open gate and closing it behind them (46%).

Sam Durham, chief land management adviser at the NFU, explains how this seemingly innocent action can cause issues.

“Generally, a gate is closed or open for a reason, and it has been left that way by the farmer," he said.

"It may be left open to give livestock access to food and water, or because they are working in the field and require regular access.”

According to the survey, conducted by outdoor clothing firm Rohan, the second most common violation is people leaving designated footpaths to make their own route (29%).

As well as accelerating footpath erosion, walkers straying from the main path can potentially damage crops and soil, disturb livestock, and destroy areas left for wildlife, such as nesting birds.

However, the study found that the majority of Brits are likely breaking the Countryside Code (known as the Outdoor Access Code in Scotland) unknowingly.

Just one in eight (12%) of the 2,000 respondents said they know exactly what the guidelines involve, and almost half (47%) have no knowledge at all, or aren’t sure.

Unsurprisingly, people who walk frequently are far more aware of the Code than those who don’t.

Brits who walk in the countryside every day are five times more likely to have some knowledge of the regulations than those who never do (77% vs 16%).

Interestingly, millennials (25-34s, 61%) and Gen Z (18-24s, 55%) are the most likely generations to have some awareness of the Code, yet admit to breaking its rules more than any other age group.

More than nine in ten (93%) millennials have breached at least one aspect of the Code while out walking, and Gen Z aren’t far behind (92%).

The Countryside Code, first published in 1951, was given a revamp last year for the first time in over a decade.

Changes include clearer rules to underline the importance of clearing away dog mess and staying on footpaths to protect crops and wildlife.