Amazon confirms launch date of Clarkson's Farm third series

The eagerly awaiting third series of Clarkson's Farm will launch on 3 May, Amazon Prime has confirmed today.

Viewers have today (1 February) been offered the first glimpse of the highly anticipated third series.

According to Amazon Prime, the new series finds Clarkson's Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, facing some seriously daunting challenges.

The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

The new series will see Clarkson urgently coming up with creative new ways of making ends meet, Amazon explained.

He hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land - thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

An Amazon Prime spokesperson said: "Audiences can expect in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

"Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition."

Amazon Prime is also preparing to renew Clarkson's Farm for a fourth series despite suggestions it would be axed, according to reports from September last year.