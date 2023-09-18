Amazon 'preparing to renew' Clarkson's Farm for fourth series

Amazon Prime Video is 'preparing to renew' Clarkson's Farm for a fourth series despite suggestions it would be axed, according to reports.

The popular show's future had been brought into doubt after Clarkson wrote a newspaper column about Meghan Markle, in which he said he 'hated' her.

However, according to reports by Deadline and The Daily Mail, Amazon is now 'preparing to renew the show'.

Although 'a deal is not finalised', talks about a fourth series 'have been positive', the reports say. Amazon has declined to comment.

Since launching in 2021, the series has shown Clarkson's attempts to transform his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm into a working business, alongside a farm shop and organic beer brand.

In February, the launch of season two broke viewing records for Amazon Prime Video.

Season three, which will be aired in over 240 countries and territories, is expected to launch in 2024, but no exact release date has been confirmed.