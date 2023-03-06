Clarkson's Farm breaks viewing records for Prime Video

Clarkson's Farm has broken viewing records for Amazon Prime Video, according to data collected by the UK's ratings body.

Figures by Barb show that Clarkson's Farm has become Prime's most watched original series, comfortably beating The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The first episode of the second season, which aired on 10 February, was watched by nearly 4.3 million viewers on TV sets.

Coming a distant second, nearly 3.2 million viewers watched the first episode of The Rings of Power, broadcast on 1 September 2022.

The latest season of the hugely popular programme sees Jeremy Clarkson seeking to diversify his Oxfordshire-based farm, Diddly Squat.

It also shines a light on just how difficult farming is to a general audience.

The programme has already been recommissioned for a third season.

Announcing the news, Clarkson said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

"I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy.”

Kaleb added: “I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm.

"Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer."