Third series of Clarkson's Farm in production, Amazon confirms

Production has commenced on a third series of Clarkson’s Farm ahead of the second series launching in early 2023, Amazon has confirmed.

Jeremy Clarkson's farming series first aired in June 2021 on Amazon Prime, and it has turned out to be one of the service's most popular programmes.

The show follows the former Top Gear presenter through his first year of farming as he contends with the day to day challenges on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Speaking to FarmingUK before the show first aired, Clarkson explained that he wanted to present British farming in a different light.

Now Amazon has confirmed that filming for season three has commenced, with the series to launch in over 240 countries and territories.

Amazon said viewers can expect more typical Clarkson-crafted schemes, as the team invent new and creative ways to use the 500-acres of unfarmed land left.

Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Charlie will also return for the third series, tackling the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

Announcing the news, Clarkson said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

"I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy.”

Kaleb added: “I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm.

"Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer."

Meanwhile, series two of Clarkson's Farm will launch on screens early next year, Amazon confirmed, although no exact date has been given.

It will showcase Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant; and Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.

The series also examines the impact of the current economy on British farmers.