American demand opens new export opportunities for British dairy

Forecast growth in North American cheese consumption is opening new export opportunities for British dairy and red meat producers, according to new analysis.

Cheese consumption across North America is forecast to increase by an average of 11% by 2034, with levy organisation AHDB identifying dairy as the sector most likely to benefit from rising demand.

The latest Prospects for UK agri-food exports: North America assessment suggests British artisanal cheese is well placed to meet consumer appetite for premium products that are perceived as good value for their quality.

The wider export picture was positive throughout 2025. With over £1.6bn worth of dairy shipped, the UK exceeded the previous year’s total.

Opportunities have also been identified for UK red meat exporters, supported by higher-than-global-average consumption levels in both the US and Canada.

While growth in US sheep meat consumption is expected to be modest, at around 1% over the next decade, projected increases in pork and beef consumption in Mexico could create further openings for British exporters.

For producers, the outlook points to sustained long-term demand for premium, well-branded British dairy and red meat products in high-value markets.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB International Trade Development Director, said export support was central to the organisation’s work for levy payers. “Support for our red meat and dairy export trade forms one of the cornerstones of AHDB’s work on behalf of our levy payers,” he said.

He said market intelligence underpinned AHDB’s activity. “Market insight plays a crucial role in helping shape our strategy to support levy payers through activity on the ground, including inward and outward trade missions and participation in major trade shows,” he said.

Eckley said the North America outlook was encouraging. “Our updated analysis for North America is encouraging in highlighting long-term opportunities for premium red meat and dairy products in the region,” he said.

Recent trade developments have also strengthened the position of UK exporters. “Our beef exporters can now benefit from the Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD) with the US, enabling them to ship 13,000 tonnes of beef tariff-free to this high-value market,” Eckley said.

He added that provenance could play an important role. “Heritage and provenance of British produce can also act as an important selling point for American consumers, especially with territorial dairy products such as Stilton and Cheddar, which our exporters can potentially capitalise on,” he said.

The updated outlook coincided with AHDB and 13 UK dairy exporters taking part in the fourth British Cheese Night event in San Diego.

The event attracted around 130 industry buyers and aimed to strengthen relationships with existing customers while generating new leads for exporters.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB Head of International Trade Development (Dairy), said the US remained a key destination for UK dairy. “The US is the UK’s second biggest dairy export market,” she said.

She added: “Our dairy exports have an established reputation in the US market, supported by promotional work of our in-market representative Victor Willis.”

Randolph said continued promotion was essential to future growth. “The updated AHDB analysis underlines the strong opportunity for the growth of cheese exports in this important market,” she said.

She added: “Events like our British Cheese Night in San Diego are therefore essential in ensuring our world-class produce is showcased to buyers to help build on our strong foothold in the US market.”

AHDB said the findings would help shape future trade activity in North America, including export promotion and buyer engagement for British dairy and red meat.