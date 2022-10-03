Anger as Welsh govt admits no badger TB programme in Conwy Valley

Concern has been raised after the Welsh government confirmed there is no programme to detect TB in badgers in the Conwy Valley.

The devolved government are taking no steps to find the disease in live badgers, despite a cluster of breakdowns in the region.

It is thought that there have been around 17 breakdowns in the area this year alone.

Bovine TB continues to have a devastating impact on the sector, with over 10,000 cattle slaughtered for TB control annually in Wales.

The disclosure was made in the Senedd following a written question by Janet Finch-Saunders, MS for Aberconwy.

She asked: “What action is the Welsh government taking to detect TB in live badgers in the Conwy Valley?”

The Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths stated: “We do not have a programme for detecting TB in live badgers in the Conwy Valley”.

Ms Finch-Saunders responded by saying the current Welsh government policy was leading to 'serious mental distress' among farmers.

"I have constituents who are terrified of hearing their herd’s TB test results," she added.

“Since last year local farmers have been subjected to additional measures. They are cooperating, yet the Minister for Rural Affairs is not doing her share.

"It seems further evidence that the Welsh government is unwilling to tackle the disease amongst wildlife, and in doing so, causing serious concern that the campaign to eradicate TB is going to be even harder to achieve.”