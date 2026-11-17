New figures show sustained progress in responsible veterinary medicine use across UK livestock

Antibiotic sales for animals remain 56% below 2014 levels despite a slight annual rise, as pig and poultry farmers achieve further reductions in use.

The latest UK Veterinary Antibiotic Resistance and Sales Surveillance (UK-VARSS) report shows overall animal antibiotic sales increased by 2% between 2024 and 2025, but remain substantially below historic levels.

Antibiotic use in pigs fell by 11% compared with 2024, reaching its second lowest recorded level.

Meanwhile, poultry reared for meat recorded its lowest antibiotic use to date, according to figures published by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD).

The findings also show that antibiotic resistance in livestock remains substantially below historical levels, providing encouraging evidence alongside efforts to use veterinary medicines responsibly.

Antibiotics considered most important for treating serious human infections account for less than 0.5% of antibiotic sales for food-producing animals.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria develop the ability to survive medicines designed to kill them, making infections harder to treat in both animals and people.

VMD chief executive Abi Seager said the long-term reductions demonstrated the work undertaken by farmers and veterinary professionals.

"Antibiotics save lives, and using them responsibly helps preserve their effectiveness for when they are needed," she said.

"Thanks to the hard work of farmers and vets, sales for animals have more than halved over the past decade."

The findings come alongside the latest Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) Targets Task Force report, which assesses progress against industry targets for responsible antibiotic use.

RUMA Agriculture chair James Russell said several livestock sectors had maintained historically low usage or achieved further reductions despite increasingly challenging farming conditions.

However, some sectors recorded increases in antibiotic use in response to disease outbreaks, highlighting the importance of maintaining access to effective treatments when animals become ill.

The UK-VARSS report also marks an expansion in antibiotic resistance monitoring beyond livestock.

For the first time, it includes verified resistance findings for four important disease-causing bacteria in dogs and cats.

The data was provided by the University of Liverpool through the VMD's Private Laboratories Initiative, established in 2024 to improve the sharing of veterinary resistance information with government.

A total of 26 private laboratories are now participating in the initiative, helping strengthen surveillance of antibiotic resistance in companion animals.

The latest findings cover the second year of the UK's National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance for 2024–2029, which aims to tackle drug-resistant infections and preserve the effectiveness of vital medicines.

Mr Russell said continued progress across livestock sectors was encouraging, particularly given the financial and disease pressures facing farmers.

"It is also important to note that the UK-VARSS Report highlights encouraging findings on antibiotic resistance in livestock – this matters because it helps support that responsible antibiotic stewardship efforts are making a difference."