Animal feed mill workers ballot for strike action over pay

Nearly 150 animal feed mill workers are being balloted for strike action, which could cause significant disruption to the operations of manufacturer ABN.

Mill workers employed by animal feed manufacturer ABN, which is part of AB Agri, are being balloted until 8 March for strike action over pay.

The workers, based at mills in Suffolk, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Fife, Devon, Lincolnshire and East and North Yorkshire have rejected a pay offer of 4.5%.

Unite the union said with the real rate of inflation running at 13.4 percent, this was a "significant real terms pay cut".

AB Agri's latest financial report shows it had a turnover of £955 million for the year ending 31 August 2021.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: "They can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer and we are determined to ensure that they do so.

“Unite always defends our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and AB AGRI’s workforce have their union’s full support.”

The workers are being balloted until 8 March, with any strike action likely to cause significant disruption to the operations of AB Agri's mills.

Unite regional officer, Mark Jaina added: “Disgracefully, AB Agri is trying to union bust and divide its workers.

"This is behaviour from the dark days. Unite will not stand for it and nor will we accept the vindictive treatment of any worker at this employer.

“Unite is determined to defend these workers, secure recognition for our union and deliver an offer our members can accept.”

Last month, more than 300 call-centre workers at the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) held a strike over pay.

The PCS, which represents workers employed by government departments, had asked for a 10% pay increase, better job security and no slashes to redundancy terms.