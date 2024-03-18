Animal health experts revise popular sheep worming guide

Animal health experts have revised a popular sheep worming guide to include the latest product information and any changes to established items.

The Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep's (SCOPS) ‘Know Your Anthelmintics Groups’ guide is a free and widely-used resource for the sector.

It lists all wormers, flukicides and combination products available in the UK to treat internal and external parasites affecting sheep.

The wormers are colour-coded into white, yellow, clear, orange and purple groups.

The new update means it now includes products launched in recent months and any changes to established items.

In addition to the product tables, it also has bite-sized information on choosing the right product, correct drenching and injecting techniques, and minimising the environmental impacts of anthelmintics.

Kevin Harrison, sheep farmer and SCOPS Chair, says: “I can’t count the times I’ve used the guide when making decisions about my flock, to remind myself which group a wormer belongs to or check other details.

"I also find it to be useful tool to have to hand when I’m speaking to my vet or animal health adviser.”

He added: “If the nematodirus threat comes at a time when I have susceptible lambs grazing pasture, it’s great to know the Nematodirus battus worm is one that remains susceptible to group 1 (white) wormers.

"Again, referring to the ‘Know Your Anthelmintics’ guide can help keep me informed on correct product choice.”

The guide can be viewed online as well as downloaded to print.