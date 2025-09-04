Animal-level insights added to bovine TB mapping platform

Cattle farmers in England and Wales now have access to a greater level of bovine TB information thanks to a major update to the ibTB online mapping tool.

The NFU, which lobbied for the changes during a government consultation last year, said the new features will help farmers make more informed purchasing decisions and better manage disease risk.

The ibTB interactive map has been running for a decade and is widely trusted as a free source of both current and historical bTB information.

Until now, it displayed breakdown data at herd level, including approved finishing units and CPH locations of registered herds across England and Wales.

From today, the upgraded platform will also display detailed animal-level data for cattle in English herds. This will include the date of birth, sex, breed and the date and type of the most recent bTB test.

It will also provide information about the current herd, such as its bTB risk area, any breakdown history with corresponding dates, and the length of time the animal has been part of that herd. Where relevant, the same details will also be shown for the previous herd.

Previously, the map would only show breakdown information about herds, but now farmers can access detailed information about an individual animal.

The NFU said the move marked a significant step forward in transparency: “The NFU made the case that increasing accessible routine bTB information gives greater transparency and promotes responsible purchasing within the cattle industry.

"We would also support Defra considering additional developments such as displaying radial / hotspot zones and additional information to keepers on bTB licensed units.”

The union added that the new enhancements showing the date and type of the most recent bTB test will be especially valuable for farmers assessing the risk of introducing new animals into their herds.

The ibTB system is produced by ERGO and APHA, with funding from Defra and the Welsh government.

A super user group of farmers, industry representatives and stakeholders continues to guide its development and future updates.