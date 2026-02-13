Animal welfare charity hits out as Unilever drops cage-free commitment

Unilever is facing criticism after abandoning two major global animal welfare pledges, including its commitment to source only cage-free eggs worldwide.

Compassion in World Farming said it was “deeply disappointing” to see one of the world’s largest food manufacturers step back from promises first made in 2018.

The charity warned the decision risks leaving hens confined in cages and unable to express natural behaviours, potentially slowing progress towards higher welfare systems across international supply chains.

Unilever had reached 68% cage-free implementation globally before reversing course, according to the organisation.

While the company has since gone 100% cage free in Europe and North America, Compassion in World Farming stressed the pledge was global in scope and should not be limited to certain regions.

Campaigners said consumers had trusted the company to honour its promise, particularly as cage-free production continues to expand in emerging markets.

In the UK, egg production is already largely cage free, with the majority of laying hens kept in free-range or barn systems following years of retailer and consumer pressure. Campaigners argue the global shift away from cages reflects a broader change in market expectations.

The organisation pointed to Thailand as one example, noting that almost 70% of hotels there now have cage-free egg commitments.

By withdrawing, it argued Unilever now falls behind a growing industry consensus that caged systems are becoming obsolete.

The charity also highlighted Unilever’s historic role in promoting cage-free production, saying the company helped ignite the movement with Hellmann’s Good Egg Award in 2008.

Alongside eggs, concerns were raised over Unilever’s decision to abandon the Better Chicken Commitment, which sets out higher welfare standards for broiler production, including slower-growing breeds and improved housing conditions.

Compassion in World Farming said progress had been limited across Unilever’s global supply chain, with only 14–20% transition achieved on key on-farm criteria.

It warned that stepping away from the commitment leaves millions of fast-growing chickens raised in overcrowded and barren conditions.

The move comes as poultry welfare standards remain under increasing scrutiny from consumers, retailers and food companies, with producers often balancing higher welfare requirements against rising input costs and supply pressures.

Unilever said it faced supply challenges in meeting the standards. FarmingUK has approached the company for further comment.

Campaigners said pressure will continue to mount on major food buyers to uphold welfare commitments, as expectations grow over how eggs and poultry are produced both in the UK and internationally.