Annual Scottish harvest survey launched amid 'challenging' time

Scottish farmers and growers are being asked to complete NFU Scotland's annual harvest survey amid a 'challenging' time for many.

As part of the survey, information on yields and crop area for barley, wheat, oats, oilseed rape and rye is needed.

It comes as many parts of Scotland are finally getting harvest underway, while planting for 2025 harvest is also being undertaken.

But with record rainfall since October 2023, NFU Scotland said winter crops had suffered from the moment they were planted.

“Spring crops have done better even though they were late in the ground," said the union's combinable crops committee chair, Jack Stevenson.

"We had decent amounts of sunshine and growth in June and July, so the potential is there for a good crop."

However, due to the weather continuing to frustrate many farmers, Mr Stevenson said it had been a challenging growing season.

He said: "Here in the North East, we had 35mm of rain last week and with little sign of it improving, crops of spring barley that are ripe now desperately need harvesting to make sure they make the malting specification.

“As of 6 September, I would estimate only 10 percent of spring barley and a small area of wheat have been harvested in the North East region.

"We need at least three weeks of sunshine to get the harvest in and next year’s winter crops planted and get them off to a better start than last year."

The results from this annual survey – the 31st consecutive annual survey undertaken - aim keep the union informed and credible when speaking to the government.

Growers can complete the survey online, with the deadline for responses set for 23 September.

NFU Scotland's senior policy manager, John Flanagan said: “We will use the online survey information to give members, the Combinable Crops committee, policy and regional NFUS teams a better idea of what is happening across the country.

“We appreciate that, in some areas, harvest is only getting started, but hopefully better weather will see significant progress in the weeks ahead.”

Separately, arable farmers in England and Wales have also been encouraged to share their data for this year's harvest survey, launched annually by the NFU.

The deadline to complete this survey is 29 September.