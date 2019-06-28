Annual straw sale expected to have high interest

The event is expected to gather a lot of interest and a high turnout of buyers

An annual straw sale which is expected to have a high turnout of buyers is due to take place on a Shropshire farm in July.

Auctioneers Roger Parry & Partners will hold their annual sale on behalf of the More Farm Partnership, in Lydham, Bishops Castle next month.

The full sale includes 246.06 acres of straw, divided into conveniently sized lots; 55.87 acres of winter wheat; 50.58 acres of winter barley; 68.47 acres of spring barley and 71.14 acres of oilseed rape.

With a particularly high standard of crops so far this season, the auctioneer believes there will be a lot of interest and a high turnout of buyers.







The sale will take place at More Farm in the farm yard on Tuesday, 9 July, starting at 7pm.

The land is located just under three miles to the north of Bishops Castle. Positioned with good access to the A488 and good roadside access and internal tracks for the removal of the straw bales after the sale.