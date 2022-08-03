Antibiotic submission deadline approaching for pigs

The Red Tractor deadline for submitting Q2 (April–June) antibiotic data for pigs is approaching, with producers urged to complete it.

As well as collecting data on antibiotic usage in the pig sector, the electronic medicine book (eMB) can also be used as the full legal medicine book for holdings.

The latest data collected using the eMB showed that the amount of antibiotics used to treat pigs on UK farms in 2021 fell by 17%.

This means the total reduction since 2015 is 69%, representing approximately 95% of pigs slaughtered in the UK.

Antibiotic use in 2021 stood at 87mg/PCU, compared with 105mg/PCU in 2020. The fall was possible despite issues such as the on-farm pig backlog and rising costs.

The result is also a step towards meeting the second set of targets developed by the RUMA Targets Task Force, of a 30% reduction in total antibiotic use by the end of 2024, based on data from 2020.

The AHDB is urging pig producers across the country to complete the antibiotic data online for Q2 2022.

"Access to this website is through the same log-in details that you already use for the AHDB Pig Hub and eAML2," the levy board said.

"If your eMB report highlights issues of concern, such as being a top 5% Persistently High User (PHU), or top 10% warnings, we have produced a template you can use with your vet to create an Antibiotic Reduction Plan."