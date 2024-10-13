APHA announces new licence for TB-restricted herds

An amended general licence is now available for TB-restricted farms and is valid for use for the duration of a TB breakdown, APHA has confirmed.

The licence – TB24c – authorises the general movement of cattle to a licensed slaughterhouse, allowing TB-restricted farms to send animals directly, or through an approved TB slaughter gathering, to an approved slaughterhouse.

TB24c licenced movements do not require animals to have had a negative TB skin test within the last 90 days, allowing for continued access and fluidity within the supply chain for TB-restricted holdings.

There is no requirement to record the ear tag numbers of cattle moving to slaughter under this licence, APHA said.

However, all movements must be reported via British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS) or ScotEID as required under movement conditions.

The NFU has welcomed the licence, as it would increase flexibility while maintaining bio secure routes to slaughter.

It also said it would be beneficial in lowering administration, resource and costs during a TB breakdown for TB-restricted cattle keepers, private vets and APHA.

Responding to the news, the union's livestock board chair, David Barton, hailed APHA’s "common-sense approach in extending the validity of the general licence for bTB-restricted cattle movements to slaughter throughout a TB breakdown."

“The simplified process and removal of pre-movement testing will help ease pressures on all parties, providing greater flexibility for producers sending TB-restricted cattle to slaughter," he said.

“We are pleased with the APHA’s ongoing efforts to deliver positive change to existing processes and I look forward to continuing collaborative working in the GB calf strategy bTB subgroup.”

The Tb24c licence replaces the previously issued TB24b licences. However, these will remain valid until their expiry date, with continued compliance with the licence conditions.

Operators of approved TB slaughter gatherings in England and Wales will be notified by APHA of this change in licensing, which came into force from 30 September 2024.