App-based approach set to transform how growers track yields

A major crop benchmarking scheme is being overhauled by the Processors and Growers Research Organisation (PGRO), with plans to make it simpler, faster and more useful for growers.

The organisation will take ownership of the Yield Enhancement Networks (YENs) this autumn — schemes that help farmers measure crop performance and boost yields — with a focus on making participation easier and more relevant to modern pulse production.

A central aim of the revamp is to cut the time and effort required from growers, with streamlined data collection and a stronger focus on practical results that can be applied directly on farm.

Technology will play a key role in that shift. Research agronomist Erin Matlock said: “Using technology as much as possible to gather the data points needed for the pulse YENs is an obvious area where we can make it easier and slicker to participate.”

She added that this will be delivered “through an app which we will be demonstrating at Cereals”.

Growers and agronomists will get a first look at the changes at Cereals in June, where PGRO is also inviting feedback on how the networks can be improved further.

The YEN has run for 14 years, helping arable farmers compare performance, share knowledge and improve crop yields, quality and environmental outcomes.

Originally set up by ADAS, the networks have become a key tool for driving productivity across the sector. ADAS will continue to oversee current crops, with PGRO taking full control ahead of winter bean drilling later this year.

Alongside the overhaul, PGRO will use Cereals to highlight wider work aimed at strengthening the role of pulses in UK farming systems.

This includes the ANSWERS project, which is focused on improving the yield and quality of faba beans as a homegrown protein source, and the NCS project, which aims to cut carbon emissions, increase pulses in rotations and reduce reliance on soya meal.

The changes aim to give growers faster, clearer insights while cutting the time needed to take part — helping make the scheme more practical for modern farming.