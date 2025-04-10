Appeal launched after 19 in-lamb ewes stolen from farm

Police are appealing for information from the public following the theft of 19 pregnant ewes from a farm in north Worcestershire.

The theft occurred on Chadwick Manor Farm, Lydiate Ash, overnight between Monday 31 March and Tuesday 1 April.

The stolen sheep were all in-lamb, raising serious concerns for their health and welfare.

Sarah Sceats, of West Mercia Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the theft of 19 ewes from this farm which is near to junction 4 of the M5 at Lydiate Ash.

“The farmers are understandably distressed by the damage to their livelihood, but also for the welfare of the sheep who were in lamb when they were stolen."

She explained: "It would have taken a larger vehicle, possibly with a trailer, to take them."

Farmers across the UK have witnessed an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces warned last year.

The crime causes suffering to animals which are often treated badly by thieves and sometimes even slaughtered out in the fields.

Livestock rustling is also a cause of food crime and can present a risk to public health as the quality and safety of stolen meat products cannot be guaranteed.

The most recent figures show that the crime cost farmers £2.7 million in 2023, and a number of incidents saw animals butchered in fields.

Ms Sceats added: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or possibly has dashcam or CCTV footage to call 101 quoting reference number 328i of April 2.

“Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk .”