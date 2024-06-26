Applications now open for new hen housing grants

Applications are now open for new hen housing grants, available to laying hen and pullet farmers in England with flocks of 1,000 birds or more.

The grants, announced last month and now open for applications from today (26 June), can be used to part fund two different types of projects.

This includes projects looking to install a new veranda on an existing building, in which £5,000 to £100,000

The same amount is also available toward the cost of refurbishing or replacing existing laying hen and pullet housing.

Defra said in its blog: "Grants for installing a new veranda on an existing building will be awarded on a first come first served basis because they are simpler, and all eligible projects will meet our high welfare standard.

"Projects to refurbish or replace existing buildings are more varied, which means that they are scored to ensure that those projects that best meet our grant priorities go forward."

Aims of the successfully funded project will improve laying hen and pullet health and welfare, increase environmental sustainability and introduce innovation.

If a project meets all these priorities, it’s more likely to be accepted, according to Defra's new guidance.

As with other recent large grants, farmers will be able to use an online checker to check the strength of their project and make an initial application.

Applications will close at 23:59 on 18 September 2024.