Applications open for NI Technology Demonstration Farms

Northern Irish farmers are being urged to take part in a new network of Technology Demonstration Farms to showcase the use of new and innovative technologies.

The aim of the network is to encourage a greater rate of technology adoption on-farm, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Research shows that early adopters of innovations and technology play an important role in convincing their peers to take more innovative approaches.

The department says the intention is to to appoint two new crop farms, which will be selected under two themes: Efficient Nutrition of Crops and Minimum Tillage Crop.

"These will be people who enjoy welcoming other farmers onto their farm and can tell their story of how they have introduced new technologies into their business," DAERA said.

"Farmers are eligible to apply for more than one theme but can only be appointed under one theme.

"Within each theme there is a list of proven technologies which should currently be used on the farm.

"One farm is being sought for each theme with appointments being made on a competitive basis.

"Those farmers who meet the eligibility criteria, and are short-listed, will be assessed by a panel during a visit to their farm."

Selected farms are expected to host between eight and twelve visits for groups of between five and 25 farmers.

Technology Demonstration Farms will also receive a hosting payment of £600 for each visit.

Applications will open on Monday 29 March 2021 and close on Friday 23 April 2021.