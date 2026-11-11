Arable farmers could see quarter of Red Tractor requirements scrapped

Red Tractor is proposing major cuts to crop assurance requirements following sustained industry pressure

Arable farmers could see around a quarter of Red Tractor's crop assurance standards and audit points removed under major proposals aimed at cutting paperwork and simplifying farm inspections.

The planned changes would scrap irrigation standards, reduce rodenticide requirements and remove the rule requiring growers to display their Red Tractor membership number on trailers.

Red Tractor launched a six-week consultation on Tuesday (10 November), proposing a streamlined Version 6 (V6) framework for combinable crops and sugar beet.

The NFU said its representatives had secured a significant reduction in requirements, alongside clearer explanations of why those remaining are necessary.

Farmers and growers have until midnight on 22 December 2026 to review the proposals and submit feedback before the revised standards are finalised.

The changes follow an extensive review that began in 2024, during which NFU representatives examined all 256 standards and audit points in the existing Version 5 (V5) scheme.

Each requirement was assessed against legislation to determine whether it was necessary for feed and food safety, supported wider legal obligations or lacked sufficient justification.

Requirements considered unnecessary or insufficiently justified were removed from the proposals, resulting in approximately 25% fewer standards and audit points.

The reduction could simplify farm assessments by cutting paperwork and removing requirements that growers previously had to demonstrate compliance with.

However, the changes do not automatically mean fewer inspection visits, with Red Tractor separately exploring risk-based assessments, longer audit cycles and greater use of technology.

Among the proposed changes, irrigation standards would be removed entirely from the assurance scheme.

Rodenticide requirements would also be significantly reduced following the loss of earned recognition from the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU).

Environmental standards would be reorganised into three categories covering fertilisers, plant protection products and waste products.

The requirement to display Red Tractor membership numbers on trailers would also be scrapped, removing another administrative obligation for growers.

However, the removal or reduction of assurance requirements would not change existing legal obligations covering activities such as water abstraction, irrigation or the safe use of rodenticides.

The NFU said the proposed revisions reflected months of work by its representatives on the Red Tractor Sector Board and Technical Advisory Committee.

The union had pushed for every remaining requirement to have a clear purpose, arguing that farmers should not face unnecessary obligations that add to the cost and complexity of assurance.

NFU Combinable Crops Board Chair Jamie Burrows welcomed the proposed changes but urged growers to examine the revised standards carefully.

He said: "I would encourage all our members to review the proposed standards and take the opportunity to provide feedback".

Mr Burrows stressed the importance of scrutinising the explanations provided for individual requirements to ensure the scheme works effectively for arable businesses.

The consultation forms part of a wider Red Tractor review aimed at making farm assurance clearer, more practical and proportionate while maintaining confidence among customers and the supply chain.

Separate consultations covering pigs, poultry and fresh produce have also been launched, following earlier reviews of beef, lamb and dairy standards.

The proposed changes come amid longstanding concerns from farmers over the time, paperwork and costs involved in meeting assurance requirements.

Red Tractor is also considering wider changes to its assessment processes, including whether inspection frequency could be adjusted according to farm performance and compliance history.

However, these potential reforms remain separate from the proposed reduction in crop standards and audit points.

The revised V6 requirements have not yet been finalised, with growers encouraged to identify rules they consider unclear, impractical or disproportionate.

Responses will be considered by Red Tractor's Technical Advisory Committee and Sector Board in early 2027 before final decisions are made.

Farmers and industry stakeholders have until midnight on 22 December 2026 to submit their views through the Red Tractor consultation website.