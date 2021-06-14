Arable Weed Week showcases weed management best practice

Arable Weed Week is showcasing the latest thinking and best practice on weed management in the context of the changing political and environmental agenda.

Taking place from June 14 – 18 in collaboration with the CropTec Show and Arable Farming, the event will see industry experts and farmers tap into new thinking around sustainable weed management.

The event aims to ask: How exactly does it fit into new systems of farming? Could new technologies and tools provide solutions to some of the most pressing weed control challenges?

Brought together through activities in collaboration with industry partners, including BASF, Bayer, AminoA and HORSCH UK, the week will investigate the role of integrated pest management (IPM) in a grower’s weed management toolkit.

The event will also offer up live debates and panel discussions to share invaluable technical know-how and practical solutions.

The event’s live Q&A sessions during the series of debates throughout the week will open an exciting opportunity for growers to engage with some of the leaders in the industry.

Events taking place throughout the week include:

• Improve herbicide efficacy of late drilled crops with AminoA bio-stimulants - Richard Phillips, managing director of natural bio-stimulant manufacturer AminoA, explains how the use of next generation biological crop stimulants has helped one farm operation develop a late drilling system to help manage a major resistant blackgrass problem. Watch the video

• How well do you know your weeds? Test your knowledge, make sure to join us on Twitter at 7pm and on our website for the quiz! PLUS get 1 BASiS point if you answer them all correctly on the website. Take the quiz

• Tuesday 15 June - Weed Workshop - sponsored by BASF - Join us for a day packed with in-depth information, advice and tips from the experts at BASF.

Tune in to watch a stellar line up of panellists showcase the valuable role of integrated pest management (IPM) and how growers are going beyond the “simple-fix” approach to weed control.

With highlights including a resistance management masterclass with farmers and industry leaders, to taking a hard look at the challenges in launching and protecting chemistry for sustainable weed control, the day will offer up technical know-how and practical solutions. Find out more

• Wednesday 16 June - New innovation: maximise long-term control webinar - sponsored by Bayer - Exciting new innovation for UK farmers, offering improved control and lower resistance risks.

Hear from two farmers about successful black-grass and Italian ryegrass control using Proclus (aclonifen) on their farm.

We also speak to leading weed biologists about how to maintain the long-term activity of herbicides. Learn about the different modes of action, how to build a diverse programme and prevent resistance. Find out more

• Thursday 17 June - Crop it Like it’s Hot EXTRA: IPM, Resistance Management and the future of weed control in the UK - sponsored by BASF - Join us for a special weed control episode of Crop It Like It’s Hot.

Alice Dyer, journalist by day, farmer by night, will be joined by a team of growers, agronomists and the BASF team who are bringing a new mode of action to live. Giving new hope to those battling black-grass in the UK. Find out more

Housed on the dedicated online hub, all Arable Weed Week content, useful reader resources and a profile of our industries partners will be readily available to view on demand.

To keep up to date and get involved with the industry conversation, be sure to follow our social media platforms @CropTecShow @arablefarming on Twitter and use the #AWW21, as well as the CropTec Show Facebook page.