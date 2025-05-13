Are you ready for the rush? Why early harvest preparation matters

On any farm, the summer months leading up to harvest are a whirlwind of activity, yet despite the long list of jobs, pre-harvest preparation is the cornerstone to a successful year.

Leaving this crucial stage to the last minute can lead to costly breakdowns, lost time, and a significant dent in your productivity and profits.

A combine harvester or baler grinding to a halt in the middle of a perfect harvest day is a frustration felt by too many farmers.

Investing time in thorough pre-harvest checks and maintenance is not just about avoiding breakdowns, it's about maximising efficiency, extending machinery lifespan, and ensuring a smooth, profitable harvest.

The power of lubrication

At the heart of reliable machinery performance lies correct lubrication. High-quality lubricants are more than just oil; they're a vital protective layer that:

• Extends machinery life: Reduces wear and tear on critical components, preventing premature failure.

• Improves fuel economy: Minimises friction, allowing engines to operate more efficiently.

• Protects vital components: Shields against corrosion, heat, and contaminants, ensuring optimal performance under demanding conditions.

• Reduces downtime: Properly lubricated machines run smoother and more reliably, minimising costly interruptions.

Witham Group: Your one-stop shop for harvest lubricants

With over 100 years of experience serving the agricultural community, Witham Group understands the unique demands of farm machinery.

As a leading UK lubricant manufacturer, and one of our approved suppliers, they offer a comprehensive range of high-quality lubricants and greases designed to keep your equipment running at peak performance.

Witham products are formulated to withstand the rigors of harvest, ensuring your machinery is ready for anything.

Witham Group always advise getting the recommended lubricants for individual machine specifications and offer a free Technical Lubricant Survey for your entire fleet.

This helps to rationalise and cut down on unnecessary products and ensure only the right oil is recommended for the right applications.

A pre-harvest checklist from Witham

To help you ensure nothing is overlooked, Witham Group’s expert Agricultural Team has compiled a detailed checklist:

Engine oil and filters

• Drain and replace engine oil with the recommended grade for your machinery (look up your machinery model on Witham’s free online lubricant finder tool)

• Replace the oil filter to ensure clean oil circulation.

• Check for any oil leaks and fix.

Transmission and hydraulic fluids

• Inspect fluid levels and top up or replace as needed with the recommended grade for your machinery.

• Check for leaks and ensure proper operation of hydraulic systems.

• Check the hydraulic filters and replace if needed.

Cooling system

• Check coolant levels and top up with the correct coolant/antifreeze mixture.

• Inspect hoses and belts for cracks or wear.

• Clean the radiator and ensure proper airflow.

Grease points

• Thoroughly grease all moving parts, including bearings, joints, and linkages.

• Use correct specification grease that can withstand heavy loads and extreme temperatures.

• Pay special attention to header and feeder house components on combines.

Air filters

• Clean or replace air filters to ensure optimal engine performance.

• Dirty air filters reduce fuel efficiency and can damage the engine.

Tyres and wheels

• Check tyre pressure and ensure proper inflation.

• Inspect tyres for damage or wear.

• Tighten wheel nuts to the correct torque.

Combine harvester specific checks

• Inspect and adjust sieves, concaves, and rotors.

• Check the condition of belts, chains, and sprockets.

• Inspect the header and feeder house for any damage or wear.

• Check all sensors and electronics are functioning correctly.

General inspection

• Inspect all lights, signals, and safety equipment.

• Check for any loose bolts or fasteners.

• Test all controls and functions.

Emergency top up lubricants

• Check oil and grease quantities for emergency top ups.

Machinery cleaning

• Clean the dust and dirt off machinery with a cleaner such as Witham General Purpose Traffic Film Remover Cleaner

Corn dryer

• Clean out dust and debris.

• Check and lubricate fans, belts pullies and chains.