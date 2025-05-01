Arla holds milk price for May but warns of 'turbulence'

Arla has announced that its milk price for British farmer suppliers will stay the same for May 2025, warning of a 'turbulent' outlook.

The co-operative’s on-account price will remain at 48.27p per litre for conventional milk and 58.01ppl for organic milk.

Global milk supplies are seeing a modest increase, while retail sales continue to rise, though at a slower rate, it said.

Commodity markets remain steady, and the short-term outlook is stable.

However, Arla warned that global market instability could lead to greater price fluctuations in the future.

"The turbulence that has hit the world market may cause increasing volatility on the longer term," the co-op said.

Elsewhere, farmers who supply UK dairy processor First Milk will also see an unchanged milk price for May.

As a result, the price for a manufacturing standard litre will remain at 45.35p, inclusive of the member premium.

However, for June, it will reduce the milk price by 0.5p per litre, making it the first downward price movement since December 2024.