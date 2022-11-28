Arla's December milk price to remain unchanged

Dairy co-operative Arla has announced that its December milk price for conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will remain at 52.24ppl and 57.02ppl respectively.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said that global milk supply levels continued to stabilise, with levels in Europe increasing.

"Global dairy commodity prices, including yellow cheese and butter have declined from the previous high levels in October," he said.

"The outlook is negative, driven by the continued decline in commodity prices.”

Paul Savage, agriculture director for Arla UK, added that the last year had brought inflationary challenges for farmers.

"[We] have worked hard to deliver significant increases to both our conventional and organic farmgate milk price throughout the year.

"We are closely monitoring the decline in global commodity prices and as a cooperative business we remain committed to adding the most value for our farmer owners for the milk they work hard to produce.”

It comes after First Milk announced that its milk price will remain unchanged from 1 January 2023.