Arla's March 2025 price for farmer suppliers to remain the same

Arla's March 2025 price for its British farmer suppliers will remain the same for both conventional and organic milk, the co-op has confirmed.

The Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk is unchanged from March, sitting at 48.27p per litre and 58.26ppl respectively.

Arla said that global milk supplies are increasing slightly while retail sales continue to grow, but at a slower pace.

The co-op said: "Commodity markets are declining slightly. Overall, the outlook is stable."

Dairy processor Muller has also announced that its milk price will remain the same for the month of March.

Farmers who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will still receive a milk price of 42.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Meanwhile, UK-based dairy processor First Milk's price will remain unchanged for March.

This means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.