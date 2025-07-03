Arla's milk price remains unchanged for July 2025

Arla has announced that its milk prices for both conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged for the month of July 2025.

However, a quarterly currency exchange rate adjustment has slightly reduced the headline price in sterling by 0.15 pence per litre.

As a result, the headline price for conventional milk will stand at 47.87ppl, while the headline price for organic milk will be 57.86ppl.

The decision comes amid a backdrop of increasing global milk supplies, the co-operative said.

Although retail sales continue to grow, the rate of growth has slowed somewhat.

It added that commodity markets remain firm, contributing to a stable outlook for the industry.

UK-based dairy processor First Milk recently announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for August.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 44.85p per litre, including the member premium.