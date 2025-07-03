X

Arla's milk price remains unchanged for July 2025

3 July 2025 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
The dairy co-op's milk price for July 2025 will stay the same for conventional and organic milk
Arla has announced that its milk prices for both conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged for the month of July 2025.

However, a quarterly currency exchange rate adjustment has slightly reduced the headline price in sterling by 0.15 pence per litre.

As a result, the headline price for conventional milk will stand at 47.87ppl, while the headline price for organic milk will be 57.86ppl.

The decision comes amid a backdrop of increasing global milk supplies, the co-operative said.

Although retail sales continue to grow, the rate of growth has slowed somewhat.

It added that commodity markets remain firm, contributing to a stable outlook for the industry.

UK-based dairy processor First Milk recently announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for August.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 44.85p per litre, including the member premium.